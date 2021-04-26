Violent arrest of autistic California teen investigated

VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A California police department is investigating a violent arrest last week of an autistic teenager by an officer responding to a report of a stabbing.

A home security video camera recorded images as the teen was thrown to the ground and punched in the face Wednesday in Vacaville, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.

Acting Vacaville Police Chief Ian Schmutzler said in a Facebook statement Friday that concerns about how the arrest was handled were justified and the police department leadership was taking them seriously.

The teen, Preston Wolf, was being picked on and got a metal object to defend himself in the altercation that led to police being called, his father, Adam, told CBS13 Sacramento. That altercation was broken up before police arrived.

The camera recorded the officer approach as Preston stood on a sidewalk with a scooter. The youth sat down and then jumped up as if to run away. The officer caught him, threw him down and punched him during a struggle.