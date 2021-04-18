Vigil, 'peace walk' in Chicago after police shooting of boy

CHICAGO (AP) — People will gather around Chicago on Sunday to remember a 13-year-old boy fatally shot by a police officer and to call for changes in policing and an end to gun violence.

Sunday's events follow the release of body-camera footage showing Chicago police Officer Eric Stillman shoot Adam Toledo less than a second after the boy dropped a gun, turned toward the officer and began raising his hands. Stillman chased the boy down a dark alley on March 29 after responding to a call of gunshots.

A “peace walk” will be held Sunday in Little Village, the predominantly Latino southwest Chicago neighborhood where Adam lived and was killed. A gathering on the city’s north side will address racism, and other vigils are being held around the city to remember Adam and others killed by police.