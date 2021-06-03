Videos show disputed police shooting of Kansas City man

The ministers are part of a group called Getting to the Heart of the Matter, which has worked with the police department and Chief Rick Smith to bridge a divide with minority communities since social justice protests broke out last summer, while other community activists have criticized the force and called for Smith to resign or be fired.

The ministers first questioned the shooting on Tuesday, when they released a different video that showed two officers with guns drawn entering the store and trying to arrest Johnson, who appears to try and run before being taken down by officers. The struggle moved out of the camera angle before Johnson was shot.

The ministers said at a news conference Tuesday that the initial video contradicted the patrol's account of the shooting and criticized the patrol's investigation and response when they tried to deliver the video, The Kansas City Star reported.

After meeting with patrol officials on Wednesday, the ministers expressed confidence in the investigation but the new video raised more doubts, Cleaver said.

"I think the sentiment is still the same in that this appears to be a shooting that didn’t have to take place,” Cleaver said Thursday.