Videos: Police take bike, cuff Black youth, sparking anger

A white officer approaches them and tells them that in Perth Amboy, they're required to have licenses for their bikes. A city ordinance requires a tag to operate a bike on city streets.

“You guys know that when there’s like 30-40 of you guys it creates a problem for the people driving their cars,” the unidentified officer said. “We want you guys to have fun. We want you guys to ride your bikes. Nobody wants to take your bikes. It’s a beautiful day out. All right. Listen, be careful.”

The officer thanks the group for stopping. One of the group can be heard saying, “That's how you gotta handle business,” and they clap for the officer as he walks away.

The video is edited at about 11 minutes, and it's not clear how much time has passed when it resumes again showing more officers on the street, including the sergeant, and the young person who ends up getting handcuffed and placed in a police SUV. There's crosstalk as the sergeant says she advised they not be in the middle of the street and orders the bikes to be confiscated.

After the handcuffing, the video shows a police truck with bikes in the bed driving away.