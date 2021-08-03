 Skip to main content
Video shows unruly man duct-taped to seat on flight to Miami
Video shows unruly man duct-taped to seat on flight to Miami

A Frontier Airlines VP says the confrontation between a passenger and flight attendants caught on camera this weekend “definitely was a very serious situation.” The male passenger was arrested and charged with battery.

An out-of-control scene played out in the sky Saturday night on a Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Miami.

Videos captured by passengers show a male passenger in a meltdown, one that escalated to him getting duct-taped to his seat for the remainder of the trip.

The tactic was also used on an American Airlines flight last month from Dallas to Charlotte, North Carolina, when an “agitated” woman tried to open a door mid-flight.

Frontier Airlines

A Frontier Airlines plane is shown in a Sept. 22, 2019, file photo.

According to a Miami-Dade police report of Saturday's incident, the Frontier passenger, Maxwell Berry, 22, had just finished two cocktails and wanted to order another round. Things began to go awry when the man brushed his empty cup against a female flight attendant’s backside “inappropriately,” police said.

The flight attendant told Berry, “Don’t touch me,” according to the report.

According to police:

Berry proceeded to spill the third drink on his shirt and went to the bathroom, emerging topless. A crew member told him to put on a shirt and helped him retrieve one from his carry-on bag.

Berry then “walked around the plane for about 15 minutes,” chatting with a different female flight attendant before “groping her breasts,” said the report. Her male colleague eventually stepped in to deal with the situation, which turned violent.

One video shared on Instagram shows the suspect unable to move, strapped to the seat with tape around his chin. He manages to wiggle the tape free from his face and screams “Help! Help!” as people laugh hysterically. A flight attendant comes over and puts more tape on his mouth, silencing him.

Once on the ground, Berry was arrested and charged with three counts of battery.

Frontier released a statement regarding the melee: “During a flight from Philadelphia to Miami on July 31, a passenger made inappropriate physical contact with a flight attendant and subsequently physically assaulted another flight attendant. As a result, the passenger needed to be restrained until the flight landed in Miami and law enforcement arrived. The flight attendants will be, as required in such circumstances, relieved of flying pending completion of investigation of the events.”

