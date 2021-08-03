Video shows unruly man duct-taped to seat on flight to Miami

An out-of-control scene played out in the sky Saturday night on a Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Miami.
Videos captured by passengers show a male passenger in a meltdown, one that escalated to him getting duct-taped to his seat for the remainder of the trip.
The tactic was also used on an American Airlines flight last month from Dallas to Charlotte, North Carolina, when an “agitated” woman tried to open a door mid-flight.
According to a Miami-Dade police report of Saturday's incident, the Frontier passenger, Maxwell Berry, 22, had just finished two cocktails and wanted to order another round. Things began to go awry when the man brushed his empty cup against a female flight attendant’s backside “inappropriately,” police said.
The flight attendant told Berry, “Don’t touch me,” according to the report.
According to police:
Berry proceeded to spill the third drink on his shirt and went to the bathroom, emerging topless. A crew member told him to put on a shirt and helped him retrieve one from his carry-on bag.
Berry then “walked around the plane for about 15 minutes,” chatting with a different female flight attendant before “groping her breasts,” said the report. Her male colleague eventually stepped in to deal with the situation, which turned violent.
One video shared on Instagram shows the suspect unable to move, strapped to the seat with tape around his chin. He manages to wiggle the tape free from his face and screams “Help! Help!” as people laugh hysterically. A flight attendant comes over and puts more tape on his mouth, silencing him.
Once on the ground, Berry was arrested and charged with three counts of battery.
Frontier released a statement regarding the melee: “During a flight from Philadelphia to Miami on July 31, a passenger made inappropriate physical contact with a flight attendant and subsequently physically assaulted another flight attendant. As a result, the passenger needed to be restrained until the flight landed in Miami and law enforcement arrived. The flight attendants will be, as required in such circumstances, relieved of flying pending completion of investigation of the events.”
Man injured by jaguar after crossing barrier at Florida zoo, and more of this week's weirdest news
German federal court sides with Lindt in gold bunny battle
BERLIN (AP) — A German federal court ruled Thursday that the golden shade of the foil wrap on Lindt & Spruengli's Gold Bunny, a popular chocolate Easter bunny, enjoys protected status.
The Federal Court of Justice delivered its verdict in a battle between Switzerland's Lindt and a German company, Heilemann, which in 2018 also marketed a chocolate bunny in a gold foil wrap. Lindt argued that it had a trademark on the color acquired by use, that its rival had infringed that trademark and that Heilemann should be prevented from selling its product.
A state court in Munich ruled against Lindt last year. But the federal court found the Swiss company had proven that the gold shade of its bunny had acquired trademark status by reputation, citing a survey presented by the manufacturer showing that 70% of respondents associated the hue with the Lindt product.
The court said it didn't matter that the company didn't use the gold color for all or most of its products, or that the Lindt bunny has other distinguishing features, such as a red collar.
Lindt has sold its Gold Bunny in Germany since 1952, and the product has had its current gold shade since 1994. It is by some distance the best-selling chocolate Easter bunny in Germany, with a market share over 40% in 2017, according to the court.
Federal judges sent the case back to Munich to determine whether Heilemann actually infringed on Lindt's trademark.
Florida zoo: Man injured by jaguar after crossing barrier
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man was injured by a jaguar at a Florida zoo after climbing over a barrier and moving too close to the animal's enclosure, officials said.
The attack occurred Wednesday at the Range of the Jaguar display at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, the Florida Times-Union reported. The man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, zoo officials said.
The man climbed over a waist-high safety barrier that puts about 4 feet (1.2 meters) of empty space between visitors and the jaguar exhibit’s fence, zoo spokeswoman Kelly Rouillard said. The man began taunting the jaguar and reached his hand through the fence, she said.
A 12-year-old big cat named Harry swiped at the man and injured him. Rouillard said the feline was acting as part of his normal behavior for a wild animal and didn't expect anything to happen to him. Officials confirmed that Harry was involved in a fight that left another jaguar dead earlier this year.
Zoo officials said they don't plan to pursue criminal charges against the injured man, whose name wasn't released.
More a molehill: Visitors slam London's new tourist 'mound'
LONDON (AP) — London’s latest tourist attraction aimed for the heights. It has fallen a bit flat.
The Marble Arch Mound, an artificial hill beside one of the city’s busiest intersections, opened this week — and is already offering refunds to disappointed visitors and admitting “teething problems.”
Designed by Dutch architecture firm MVRDV, the mound is a 25-meter (80-foot) hill made from turf-covered scaffolding that claims to offer panoramic views of Hyde Park, Oxford Street and the surrounding area.
The hill’s website describes it as “a new and meaningful experience that captures the imagination of residents, businesses and visitors,” and local officials hope it will help draw people back to the commercial heart of London after more than a year of pandemic-related restrictions.
Visitors this week likened it to a construction site or a slag heap that bears little resemblance to the lush images on the website. A promised shop, cafe and exhibition space are unfinished.
Westminster Council, which is in charge of the mound, acknowledged that elements of it “are not yet ready for visitors.” The temporary attraction is due to remain until January. It said anyone who has booked to visit this week would be offered a refund and a free ticket for another visit “once it has had time to bed in and grow.”
“The mound is a living building by design,” the council said in a statement. “We’ll continue to adapt and improve London’s newest outdoor attraction and resolve any teething problems as they emerge.”
———
HOW TO GO: Tickets start at 4.50 pounds ($6.25) for adults.
Why Olympians bite their medals and what they do with them
The sight of a jubilant Olympian standing atop the podium after being victorious in their discipline with a gold medal between their teeth is an iconic one.
We've seen it numerous times at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games already, across a host of disciplines.
The official Tokyo 2020 account even went as far on Sunday to try to remind people that the medals are not, in fact, edible.
"We just want to officially confirm that the #Tokyo2020 medals are not edible," it said.
"Our medals are made from material recycled from electronic devices donated by the Japanese public. So, you don't have to bite them ... but we know you still will."
But why do these victorious athletes decide to celebrate their coronation by pretending to take a bite out of their gold medals?
David Wallechinsky, Executive Committee Member of the International Society of Olympic Historians, told CNN in 2012 that it's probably an attempt to satisfy the media.
"It's become an obsession with the photographers," says Wallechinsky, co-author of "The Complete Book of the Olympics." "I think they look at it as an iconic shot, as something that you can probably sell. I don't think it's something the athletes would probably do on their own."
The phenomenon is not exclusive to the Olympics though.
Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal has become famous for looking like he wants to take a chunk out of the trophies he wins, in particular the Coupe des Mousquetaires — the French Open men's singles trophy — he's become so acquainted with.
Keeping it safe
Victorious athletes across the Olympic spectrum have gone to different lengths to find a place for their medals.
Team GB's Tom Daley, who won the men's synchronized 10m diving competition with his partner Matty Lee on Monday, knitted a pouch to keep his gold medal safe while he was in Tokyo.
Daley, who took up crocheting over lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, posted on Instagram that he had made the holder to "prevent it getting scratched."
For Slovenian cyclist Primoz Roglic, who won gold in the men's individual time trial, he admitted the medal itself surprised him.
"Actually, it's quite a heavy thing, but it's beautiful. I'm super proud and happy," he told the media.
In 2008, Team USA footballer Christie Rampone told the Tampa Bay Times that her array of medals was hidden amongst the pots and pans in her house as she believed they would be the last places someone might look.
During his early days at the Olympics, Michael Phelps came up with some innovative methods to transport his medals around.
In a "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper in 2012, Phelps said he kept his eight gold medals from the 2008 Beijing Games in a traveling makeup case wrapped in a grey T-shirt.
Given he is the most decorated Olympian of all time with a total of 28 medals, Phelps might have to adopt a new method to house them.
However, not all athletes have held onto their Olympic keepsakes.
Superstar boxer Wladimir Klitschko told CNN that he sold the gold medal he won at the 1996 Atlanta Games for $1 million, with the funds going to the Klitschko Brothers foundation — a charity set up by him and his brother Vitali to help impoverished children in their home nation of Ukraine.
"We care about education and sport, that is the key in any children's life," Wladimir said.
"If they have knowledge, they can succeed with that in their adult life and sport gives them the rules — how to respect your opponent, how to respect the rules.
"It is always in life like that, you go down but you have to get up, and sport gives you this great lesson."
U.S. swimmer Anthony Ervin auctioned off his 2000 Olympic gold medal on eBay to aid survivors of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.