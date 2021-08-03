Video shows unruly man duct-taped to seat on flight to Miami

Berry then “walked around the plane for about 15 minutes,” chatting with a different female flight attendant before “groping her breasts,” said the report. Her male colleague eventually stepped in to deal with the situation, which turned violent.

One video shared on Instagram shows the suspect unable to move, strapped to the seat with tape around his chin. He manages to wiggle the tape free from his face and screams “Help! Help!” as people laugh hysterically. A flight attendant comes over and puts more tape on his mouth, silencing him.

Once on the ground, Berry was arrested and charged with three counts of battery.

Frontier released a statement regarding the melee: “During a flight from Philadelphia to Miami on July 31, a passenger made inappropriate physical contact with a flight attendant and subsequently physically assaulted another flight attendant. As a result, the passenger needed to be restrained until the flight landed in Miami and law enforcement arrived. The flight attendants will be, as required in such circumstances, relieved of flying pending completion of investigation of the events.”

