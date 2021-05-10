 Skip to main content
Video shows tiger roaming in Texas neighborhood
spotlight AP

Video shows tiger roaming in Texas neighborhood

A tiger seen in a Houston neighborhood was wearing a collar and was prowling around a front yard until someone came out of a house and brought it inside, according to TV station KHOU.

HOUSTON — Authorities were searching for a Texas man whose tiger was found wandering around a residential area in Houston on Sunday night.

Video of the encounter shows the tiger coming face-to-face with an armed off-duty Waller County sheriff's deputy, police said. The deputy tells the tiger's caretaker, "Get your tiger back inside."

No shots were fired.

The big cat was later corralled back inside the home, and then the caretaker rushed the tiger away in a white Jeep as police arrived, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Tigers are not allowed within Houston city limits unless a handler, such as a zoo, is licensed to have exotic animals.

