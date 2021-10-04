 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Video shows paint being thrown on George Floyd statue in New York City

  • 0

The NYPD was searching for the man who vandalized the George Floyd statue in Union Square. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

NEW YORK (AP) — A statue honoring George Floyd in New York City's Union Square Park was vandalized on Sunday, police said.

According to police, a video showed an unidentified man on a skateboard throwing paint on the statue at approximately 10 a.m., then fleeing. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren't touched.

Floyd Statue Vandalized

A sculpture of George Floyd, one of three sculptures as part of the "SEEINJUSTICE" art exhibition also featuring the likenesses of Breonna Taylor and John Lewis, is unveiled Thursday as Floyd's brother Terrence, second from left, looks on at Union Square in the Manhattan borough of New York. The statue honoring Floyd was vandalized on Sunday, police said.

Sunday's act wasn't the first example of vandalism to the statue memorializing Floyd, whose killing at the hands of police in Minneapolis last year galvanized a racial justice movement across the country.

The statue was unveiled on the Juneteenth holiday in a spot on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, and it was vandalized five days later with black paint and marked with an alleged logo of a white supremacist group.

Members of the group that installed the statue cleaned it, and local residents and one of Floyd's brothers gathered in July as it was prepared to move to Union Square, in the heart of Manhattan.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Indonesian museum made of plastic waste

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News