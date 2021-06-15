Video shows man apologized before Honolulu police shot him

He is later seen standing outside the house, his phone and headband in his left hand.

According to the lawyers, the woman in the home pretended to make a phone call while Myeni was outside saying someone had broken into her home.

She then called 911 and told an operator about the man and and that he had no weapons in his hands.

Myeni is heard in the video outside the home saying repeatedly, “I'm sorry.” He puts his shoes on and leaves, the footage shows.

Meanwhile, the couple's voices recorded on the video make it sound like they are still on phone calls. The man tells someone calmly that Myeni apologized and left. The woman, still on with 911, sounds upset.

When police arrive, she is heard yelling, “That's him!”

“Get on the ground now,” one officer is heard saying.

“Who are you?” Myeni responds.

He would not have known the people shining bright lights in his eyes were police, the family's lawsuit said. He likely mistook the house for a similar looking dwelling that houses a temple next door that's open to the public, the lawsuit said.