Video shows Atlanta police sergeant kick woman in the head

ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta police sergeant has been suspended without pay as officials investigate a video that shows him kicking a woman in the head while another officer watches.

Police Chief Rodney Bryant announced Monday that the unidentified sergeant was placed on administrative assignment. In a news release, Bryant said the sergeant's actions “appear to be unacceptable” and leaders are concerned that the second officer didn't intervene.

News outlets quoted police as saying they were responding to a report of a woman walking in a neighborhood south of downtown Atlanta and pointing a gun at people on Monday. Police say officers became concerned the woman was mentally disturbed and had her taken to a hospital for evaluation. No charges were filed.

The department says it's expediting an investigation by its Office of Professional Standards.

“The actions of those in the video appear to fall outside our standards and training,” officials said in the release. “However, it is important for the Office of Professional Standards to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the facts."