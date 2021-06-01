Video shows Alabama officer stomping man during arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities are reviewing video recorded by a bystander that shows an Alabama police officer repeatedly stomping on the leg of a man who is struggling with another officer during an arrest, police said Tuesday.

The video, which was broadcast through Facebook Live on Sunday night, begins with an unidentified man and a uniformed officer on the floor of a convenience store. The officer appears to be attempting to get the man to roll over so he can be handcuffed.

Another officer rushes in and stomps on the man's right leg five times, yelling, “Stop resisting!” with each blow. Other officers enter the scene and the man eventually is shown handcuffed and walking with officers under his own power.

Kemontae Kentarieus Hobbs, 22, was booked into the Madison County Jail soon after on charges of resisting arrest and obstructing government operations. He was released on Monday afternoon, records show.

Police said they were evaluating the actions of the officers involved. “We understand concerns with use of force techniques used in the arrest and we take these concerns seriously,” the department said in a statement.