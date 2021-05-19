Video shows 11-year-old Florida girl fight off attempted kidnapping

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Florida — A suspect is in custody after a surveillance camera recorded the attempted kidnapping of an 11-year-old girl Tuesday morning as she waited for her bus to school.
Jared Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault, and battery, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office reports. The surveillance video helped law-enforcement identify the suspect and he was arrested at his home, Sheriff Chip Simmons said during a news conference, according to NBC News.
The sheriff’s department says in a news release the girl was waiting for her bus at about 7 a.m. Tuesday when a white Dodge Journey pulled up. Video shows a male get out of the vehicle and run toward the girl and grab her as she tries to get away. The sheriff’s department says the suspect was armed with a knife.
The suspect tries to drag the girl back to the vehicle, but she manages to break free of his grip and falls to the ground. The suspect then runs back to his vehicle and drives off as the girl picks up her belongings and runs home.
“Luckily, she fights,” Simmons said. “When I say fights, she struggles. She went limp, she’s kicking, she’s pushing, she’s punching. And she’s able to get free.”
