Video: Louisville officer punches protester during arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A police officer in Kentucky was seen on video repeatedly punching a protester in the head while the man was face down on the ground and being arrested by several officers during a police brutality protest Sunday afternoon.

Several Louisville Metro police officers were seen in a Facebook video of 29-year-old Denorver “Dee” Garrett being arrested near Jefferson Square Park, the site of numerous demonstrations over police brutality and the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was shot and killed by Louisville police in March 2020.

In the video, an officer attempting to handcuff Garrett tells him several times to “stop flexing.” The officer then yells “stop” once more before multiple officers force Garrett to the ground. The initial officer then punches Garrett's head at least three times while onlookers scream at officers to stop. It appeared Garrett's glasses were broken in the struggle.