Video footage to be admitted in Nashville officer's trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Video footage of a white Nashville police office fatally shooting an armed Black man from behind during a chase will be allowed into next month's murder trial, a Nashville judge ruled Monday.

Judge Monte Watkins' decision comes as defense attorneys for 27-year-old white Officer Andrew Delke had sought to keep the jury from seeing any video evidence of the shooting of Daniel Hambrick.

Defense attorney David Raybin had asked the judge to exclude all video evidence because he argued additional footage could have shown a key, unseen blip in the chase. Raybin had claimed this additional footage was not retained in the investigation.

However, prosecutors have countered that it’s unlikely that the additional, unreviewed video would show anything new.

In the surveillance footage available, there is a blip of a blind spot in the angles seen, a point the defense has focused on. The defense has said the weapon became pointed at Delke during the chase, but prosecutors have cast doubt about that.

“There is significant video footage from nearly 70 other cameras that recorded the incident. The actions of Mr. Delke or Mr. Hambrick that could possibly be contained on this missing footage is entirely speculative," Judge Watkins wrote in his seven-page decision.