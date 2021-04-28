Video: Chicago man had gun, back turned when police shot him

Catanzara also predicted that there would be an outcry and “spin” over the shooting because Alvarez, whom he didn't identify by name, was shot in the back.

“There is nothing wrong with this shooting just because the bullet struck the offender from behind,” Catanzara said in a video recorded statement.

“It is important for the public to look at this with an open mind,” he said.

He said the officer clearly saw Alvarez holding the weapon and that when he was shot, Alvarez was turning in the direction of the officer.

“The officer fears (he) would turn and fire because that's the motion he was making,” Catanzara said.

Earlier this month, COPA released footage of the shooting of Toledo. It showed a white officer shoot the Latino teen as he turned toward the officer raising his empty hands less than a second after the teen tossed aside or dropped a handgun.

As in Lightfoot's statement before the release of the Toledo shooting footage, her statement in the Alvarez case was made in conjunction with attorneys for the family and had essentially the same message.