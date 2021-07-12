Victim's negligence cited as defense in youth abuse case

“Contributory negligence is nothing more than the state’s way of saying that I am to blame for the horrendous torture, rape and abuse I endured at the hands of their systems, institutions and employees,” Meehan, 39, said in a phone interview Saturday. “These people were allowed to do the unthinkable and get paid for it, and now they’re being protected, while me and my family suffer.”

In addition to physical and sexual abuse, Meehan also alleges that he was repeatedly held in solitary confinement and denied an education. The state didn’t specify which claims it was referring to, and Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Ramsey declined to comment Sunday.

In its written response, the state denied Meehan’s broad accusations that negligence in hiring, training and supervising workers led to abuse and that it failed to either properly investigate allegations or remove perpetrators. It also denied that officials intentionally concealed information from law enforcement.