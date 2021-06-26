Victims in Miami condo collapse came from around the world

Lozano Jr. said his father woke up at 1:30 in the morning to a thundering noise that sounded like a tornado and went to his balcony to bring in the outdoor furniture. He looked out at the condo.

It was no longer there.

He called Lozano Jr. and woke him up with these words: “They are gone.”

Juan Mora Sr. and his wife Ana were also immigrants from Cuba, and part of a tight-knit Cuban American community. Their son Juan Jr., was born in the U.S. and worked as an executive for Morton Salt in Chicago. Throughout the pandemic, he stayed away from his elderly parents, but was visiting when the building collapsed.

“He was doing his best to keep them safe,” said longtime friend Danny Ugarte, who grew up with Juan Jr. He was the envy of his friends as a child, Ugarte said, because his mother worked for Delta Airlines and he got to travel the world.

Ugarte’s mother, Jeanne, was close with Ana Mora, who did so much for her community, her children, and her church — many times all at once. They took their sons as children to Santo Domingo on missionary trips to help build churches and bridges.