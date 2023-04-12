On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» The U.S. Office of National Drug Control Policy is designating the tranquilizer xylazine when mixed with fentanyl as an emerging threat. Recently, it's been showing up in the supply of illicit drugs across the U.S., where it's sometimes known as “tranq.”

» Body camera video shows Louisville police officers being fired upon as they arrive at the bank where five people were killed and the harrowing minutes while officers confront the shooter and work to rescue a wounded colleague.

» President Joe Biden is expected to focus on Northern Ireland’s vast economic potential in a speech at Ulster University’s new campus in downtown Belfast.

» Billionaire Elon Musk has told the BBC that running Twitter has been “quite painful” but that the social media company is now roughly breaking even after he acquired it late last year.

» There may be some signs of improvement in the inflation data for March, with the prices of some key items, such as gasoline, furniture and new cars, possibly rising more slowly or falling outright.

» Pope Francis has evoked memories of the 1960s Cold War and urged world leaders to use reason, not weapons. At his Wednesday audience in St. Peter's Square, Francis noted that this week marks the 60th anniversary of a Cold War-era encyclical by Pope John XXIII.

» The Lakers and Hawks play their way into the NBA Playoffs, the Penguins may be out of the NHL Playoffs as the Panthers and Jets land spots, the Bruins set an NHL record for points in a season, and the Rays close in on a record MLB start.

» Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has filed a federal lawsuit against Rep. Jim Jordan, accusing the Republican of a “transparent campaign to intimidate and attack” him over his prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

» Police say Connor Sturgeon, the shooter who opened fire at a Louisville bank, legally bought the weapon a week ago.

» Police say a man was killed and three others were critically injured in a shooting outside of a funeral for a homicide victim in the nation’s capital.

» The Biden administration has begun sharing with a bipartisan group of lawmakers known as the Gang of Eight classified documents found in the possession of former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence.

» New York City officials have unveiled three new high-tech policing devices including a robotic dog that critics called creepy when it first joined the police pack 2 1/2 years ago.

» A retired firefighter who threw a fire extinguisher at police officers during the U.S. Capitol riot has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.

» A new poll shows that about 4 in 10 U.S. adults are at least somewhat likely to go electric when it comes time to buy a new vehicle. They say the main deterrents are high prices and too few charging stations.

» Most shows used to kick off in the fall, air big episodes in November and February, and go out with a bang in May for sweeps. Network television still largely follows that model, but the streamers and premium cable competitors of the new guard tend to operate with different goals.

» Former Mad magazine cartoonist Al Jaffee died Monday at the age of 102. Jaffee, one of the magazine’s longest contributors, had delighted millions of kids with such fixtures as the Fold-In and “Snappy Answers to Stupid Questions.”

» The outlook for the world economy this year has dimmed in the face of chronically high inflation, rising interest rates and uncertainties resulting from the collapse of two big American banks. That’s the view of the International Monetary Fund, which has downgraded its outlook for global economic growth.