Venezuela prosecutor who defied Maduro implicated in bribery

MIAMI (AP) — A former Venezuelan attorney general who defied President Nicolas Maduro by siding with his opponents has been implicated in a major corruption case involving a Venezuelan businessman who this week pleaded guilty to paying $1 million in bribes, two people familiar with the case said Thursday.

The former official, Luisa Ortega, isn't mentioned by name in the Miami federal case. But in quietly pleading guilty Monday to a single charge of conspiring to defraud the United States, businessman Carlos Urbano Fermin admitted to paying around $1 million in bribes to a “high-ranking prosecutor” in Venezuela as “insurance” against any investigations into his extensive construction contracts with state-run oil giant PDVSA.

The unnamed Venezuelan official is Ortega, the two people familiar with the case said. They agreed to give the details only if not quoted by name because they weren't supposed to discuss the investigation, which is still underway.

Ortega did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But last year, when Fermin was charged, she said the bribery allegations were prompted by Venezuela's arrest of Fermin's brother in 2019 and were an attempt by Maduro's government to coerce a confession and tarnish her reputation.