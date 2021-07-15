Vegas death after 2019 arrest draws Floyd family, lawyer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Members of George Floyd’s family and their attorney said Thursday they support a federal excessive force, wrongful death and civil rights lawsuit filed this week in Nevada by relatives of a Black man who died in handcuffs after Las Vegas police chased him on a bicycle and on foot in 2019.

“Byron Lee Williams’ life mattered,” Williams’ family members said in their 44-page legal filing, echoing chants during protests and violence last year in U.S. cities including Las Vegas following the police killing of Floyd in Minneapolis and the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky.

Ben Crump, an attorney now representing Williams’ family, represented Floyd's and Taylor's families and has been the voice for relatives of Trayvon Martin in Florida and Michael Brown near St. Louis.

At a news conference at a Las Vegas casino, Williams' family members sobbed remembering him; attorney Antonio Romanucci accused police of turning off body-worn cameras for 10 minutes to “come to an agreement about what the narrative should be;" and Crump counted the number of times Williams said he couldn’t breathe at 24.

“This is an important case here in Nevada," Crump said, and an illustration of an “urgent need for police reform” in the U.S.