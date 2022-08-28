 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vanessa Bryant awarded $16 million; Gary Busey charged; Len Dawson, Jerry Allison die | Hot off the Wire podcast

In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment. 

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, was awarded $16 million over grisly photos released from the scene of the helicopter crash.

Actor Gary Busey was charged with sex crimes in New Jersey.

Rapper Fetty Wap is facing facing prison time following a guilty plea over drug charges.

Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, Buddy Holly’s drummer Jerry Allison and golf champion Tom Weiskoph have died.

Tom Brady’s break from training camp ended and Alabama gave Nick Saban a new contract.

And finally, a new type of sports bar is gaining in popularity in the Pacific Northwest.

—Content provided by The Associated Press. Material compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz, senior producer for Lee Enterprises

