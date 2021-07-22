Vanderbilt's James Lawson institute honors rights activist

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt University announced the launch Thursday of the James Lawson Institute for the Research and Study of Nonviolent Movements, honoring the influential activist who taught non-violence to protesters during the civil rights struggles last century.

The university said The Rev. Lawson has influenced “our collective conscience” through his ministry and faith-based nonviolent organizing. The institute will begin operations this fall, hosting workshops, seminars and learning opportunities to train community organizers.

While a divinity student at Vanderbilt University, Lawson was instrumental in training area college students in non-violent methods during the civil rights struggles that drew sit-ins at segregated lunch counters in downtown Nashville.

Lawson’s involvement in the rights movement in Nashville and elsewhere resulted in a vote by the executive committee of the Vanderbilt Board of Trust to expel him in 1960. While a compromise plan offered him the opportunity to complete his degree, Lawson enrolled at Boston University.

Lawson has since donated a significant portion of his papers to Vanderbilt University.