Vaccine eligibility for all US adults April 19, official says

President Joe Biden was set to announce Tuesday that he is shaving about two weeks off his May 1 deadline for states to make all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccines.
Biden was set to make the announcement at the White House later Tuesday following a visit to a vaccination site in Virginia, a White House official said.
With states gradually expanding eligibility beyond such priority groups as older people and essential, front-line workers, the president plans to announce that every adult in the U.S. will be eligible by April 19 to be vaccinated, the official said.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss Biden's plans before the formal announcement.
The new deadline of April 19 is about two weeks earlier than Biden's original May 1 deadline.
In other virus-related developments:
North Korea, citing the coronavirus, has become the world’s first country to drop out of the Tokyo Olympics.
- More than half the U.S. has opened coronavirus vaccine eligibility, vastly expanding the ability for most Americans to get the shots. But inside prisons, it’s a different story.
New Yorkers over 16 years old can sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations starting Tuesday, a major expansion of eligibility as the state seeks to immunize as many people as possible.
The largest MLB crowd since the pandemic saw Toronto ruin the home opener for the Texas Rangers.
- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic finally rolled up his sleeve for a coronavirus vaccine Tuesday to encourage his country’s increasingly skeptical citizens to get the shots themselves. A live TV broadcast showed Vucic, 51, taking a jab of the Chinese-developed Sinopharm vaccine.
Haiti does not have a single vaccine to offer its more than 11 million people over a year after the pandemic began, raising concerns among health experts that the well-being of Haitians is being pushed aside as violence and political instability across the country deepen.
