Vaccine efforts redoubled as US death toll draws near 500K

“That means we’ve basically lost a full week in our vaccination efforts," DeBlasio said. "But it will not stop us from reaching our goal of 5 million New Yorkers vaccinated by June because we still have the ability and the capacity to do it.”

Illinois’ top doctor said a plan to expand vaccines this month to people with underlying health conditions is being delayed by a shortage of doses, and it will take months for supply to meet demand. Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike’s comments in a weekend Chicago Tribune opinion piece come amid complaints of shortages and difficulties in obtaining appointments.

More than 7.3 million Californians have received at least one vaccine dose, but supplies are well below the amount the state has the capacity to administer, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.

California anticipates receiving 1.4 million doses this week and 1.5 million next week, Newsom said during a stop in Long Beach on a tour of vaccination efforts around the state.

Meanwhile, some states are lifting restrictions on residents, as the number of new infections eases.

In New Jersey, fans will be allowed to attend sports and entertainment events at the state's largest facilities in limited numbers starting next week, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.