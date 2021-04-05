Vaccine doses setting records, but another virus surge feared

Experts say COVID-19 vaccinations in the U.S. are going extremely well, but not enough people are yet protected, and the country may be at the start of another surge.
The U.S. reported a record over the weekend with more than 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
And the nation now averages more than 3 million doses daily, according to CDC data.
But only about 18.5% of Americans are fully vaccinated, CDC data show, and COVID-19 cases have recently seen concerning increases. Read more:
Here's an update on developments. Scroll or swipe further for in-depth coverage.
- The Paris prosecutor’s office is investigating whether French government ministers secretly dined in restaurants, which were ordered closed in October to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
- The British government says all adults and children will be able to have routine coronavirus tests twice a week to stamp out new outbreaks as it prepares to announce its next steps in lifting the nation's months-long lockdown.
- Polish hospitals struggled over the Easter weekend with a massive number of people infected with COVID-19 following a surge in infections across Central and Eastern Europe in recent weeks.
- India reported its biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases since the pandemic began and is reporting new infections faster than anywhere else in the world.
- Retail stores across most of Greece were allowed to reopen Monday despite an ongoing surge in COVID-19 infections, as the country battles to emerge from deep recession.
For more summaries and full reports, please select from the articles below. Scroll further for advice on what you can and can't do if you're now fully vaccinated, plus the latest virus numbers.
---
Now that you're vaccinated ...
---