Vaccine appointments canceled amid confusion over supply

As of Tuesday morning, the CDC reported that just over half of the 41 million doses distributed to states have been put in people’s arms. That is well short the hundreds of millions of doses that experts say will need to be administered to achieve herd immunity and conquer the outbreak.

The U.S. ranks fifth in the world in the number of doses administered relative to the country’s population, behind No. 1 Israel, United Arab Emirates, Britain and Bahrain, according to the University of Oxford.

The reason more of the available shots in the U.S. haven't been dispensed isn't entirely clear. Some state officials have complained of a lag between when they report their numbers to the government and when the figures are posted on the CDC website.

And while some vaccination sites have canceled appointments for first-dose shots, many are believed to be holding large quantities of vaccine in reserve to make sure people who have already gotten their first shot receive the required second one on schedule, three to four weeks later.

In the New Orleans area, Ochsner Health said Monday that the number of vaccines it receives has declined, resulting in the cancellation last week of 21,400 first-dose appointments. Hospital officials said second-dose appointments aren’t affected.