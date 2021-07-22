Vaccinations rise in some states with soaring infections

Dr. Jason Wilson, an emergency physician with Tampa General Hospital, also has watched the rise in cases with frustration. Unlike earlier in the pandemic, when many patients were in their 70s, he has seen the median patient age fall to the mid-40s.

“I spent a lot of time this fall and last summer saying, ‘We’ve got to do these things, these social mitigation strategies until we get that vaccine. Just hang in there," Wilson said.

Hospitals initially were hopeful as cases declined. But then, he said, “Things just fell flat."

In conservative Utah, hospitals also are filling up again as the virus surges among the unvaccinated. On Wednesday, the state recorded its highest number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in five months.

State health officials renewed their pleas for residents to get vaccinated as Utah intensive care units reached 81.5% capacity. There are 295 people who are hospitalized due to the virus in the state, the highest since February.

“This delta at the moment it is honing in on largely unvaccinated persons,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases in the health policy department at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville.