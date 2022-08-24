 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Uvalde school chief defends actions ahead of possible firing

  • 0

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — An attorney for Uvlade's embattled school police leader defended the response of the Robb Elementary School massacre Wednesday in a scathing and defiant letter released just before the school board was set to consider firing Chief Pete Arredondo.

Uvalde residents and families of the May 24 massacre packed a meeting in which Arredondo was set to potentially become the first officer to lose his job over the hesitant response by hundreds of heavily armed law enforcement personnel.

Nineteen children and two teachers died in one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history.

Arredondo was not at the meeting. A blistering 17-page letter issued by his attorney, George Hyde, cited security concerns and accused the district of denying Arredondo the right to carry a weapon.

Hyde said Arredondo was a “courageous officer" who should be “celebrated for the lives saved, instead of vilified for those they couldn't reach in time.”

People are also reading…

Families in Uvalde have demanded his firing.

This is an update. AP’s earlier story follows below:

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kohl's has an inventory mess on its hands

Kohl's has an inventory mess on its hands

"It used to be the case that while a little uninspiring, Kohl's was disciplined and neat in its presentation. Over the past year that has all gone out of the window," a retail analyst said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Adorable baby reindeer named Pounce greets the world at the San Diego Zoo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News