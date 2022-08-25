 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Uvalde school board fires police chief; Ukraine train station blast kills 25; $16M for Kobe Bryant's widow

  • 0

Today is Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

***

TODAY'S WEATHER

The system sweeping across the South begins to move out of the region as heat grips the Pacific Northwest. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Aug. 25

Uvalde school police chief fired for response to shooting
National
AP

Uvalde school police chief fired for response to shooting

  • By ACACIA CORONADO - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

The Uvalde school district’s embattled police chief has been fired following allegations that he made several critical mistakes during a mass shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead. The district’s board of trustees said Wednesday day that it voted to dismiss Chief Pete Arredondo, who has faced criticism since the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Officers armed with rifles waited in a school hallway for more than an hour while the gunman carried out the shooting. Arredondo has tried to defend his actions, telling a Texas House committee he did not consider himself the incident commander on the scene.

Student loan forgiveness could help more than 40 million
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Student loan forgiveness could help more than 40 million

  • By COLLIN BINKLEY, SEUNG MIN KIM and CHRIS MEGERIAN - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

More than 40 million Americans could see their student loan debt reduced — and in many cases eliminated — under President Joe Biden’s long-awaited forgiveness plan. Biden's announcement Wednesday was a historic but politically divisive move in the run-up to the midterm elections. Fulfilling a campaign promise, Biden is moving to erase $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that earn less than $250,000. He’s canceling an additional $10,000 for those who received federal Pell Grants to attend college. It’s seen as an unprecedented attempt to stem the tide of America’s rapidly rising student debt. But it also faces nearly certain legal challenges.

Russia says station attack was on Ukrainian military target
National Politics
AP

Russia says station attack was on Ukrainian military target

  • By INNA VARENYTSIA - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

A Ukrainian official says the death toll from a Russian rocket attack on Ukraine's Independence Day has risen to 25. The deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office reported Thursday that the victims included an 11-year-old boy found under the rubble of a house and a 6-year-old killed in a car fire near a train station that was the target. Russia’s Defense Ministry said Thursday that its forces used an Iskander missile to strike a military train carrying Ukrainian troops and equipment to the front line in eastern Ukraine. The lethal strike on Wednesday happened in Chaplyne, a town of about 3,500 people in the central Dnipropetrovsk region.

Kobe Bryant widow awarded $16M in trial over crash photos
National
AP

Kobe Bryant widow awarded $16M in trial over crash photos

  • By ANDREW DALTON - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

A federal jury has found that Los Angeles County must pay Kobe Bryant’s widow $16 million for emotional distress caused by deputies and firefighters sharing photos of the bodies of the NBA star and his daughter taken at the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed them. The jurors who returned the verdict Wednesday agreed with Vanessa Bryant and her attorneys that her privacy was invaded when they took and shared photos of the remains of Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna. Vanessa Bryant tearfully testified during the 11-day trial that news of the photos compounded her grief after losing her husband and daughter. County attorneys argued that the photos were necessary to assess the scene.

Congress wants to hear what Twitter whistleblower has to say
Technology
AP

Congress wants to hear what Twitter whistleblower has to say

  • By MARCY GORDON - AP Business Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

U.S. lawmakers are anxious to hear from Twitter’s former security chief, who has alarmed Washington with allegations that the influential social network misled regulators about its cyber defenses and efforts to control fake accounts. Leaders of several congressional panels are poring over the disclosures by respected cybersecurity expert Peiter Zatko, and calls on Capitol Hill for investigations are mounting. Zatko is due to testify next month at a Senate hearing. He has accused Twitter of deceptions involving its handling of “spam," or fake, accounts, an allegation that is at the core of billionaire tycoon Elon Musk's attempt to back out of his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter.

Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US
National
AP

Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US

  • By JULIET LINDERMAN and MARTHA MENDOZA - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Six months into the war in Ukraine, American companies — including federal contractors — continue to buy everything from birch wood flooring to weapons-grade titanium from major Russian corporations. This despite President Joe Biden’s insistence that the U.S. would crack down on Russia in response to its February 2022 invasion of its neighbor. The Associated Press found more than 3,600 shipments of wood, metals, rubber and more have arrived at U.S. ports from Russia since it began launching missiles and airstrikes into its neighbor in February. That’s a significant drop from the same period in 2021 when about 6,000 shipments arrived, but it still adds up to more than $1 billion worth of commerce a month.

Heavy rain causing flooding, evacuations in Mississippi
National
AP

Heavy rain causing flooding, evacuations in Mississippi

  • AP, WLBT-TV, WAPT-TV, WLOX-TV
  • Updated
  • 0

Heavy rain and flash floods drenched Mississippi, prompting rescue operations, closures and evacuations Wednesday including dozens of residents at a nursing home in the central part of the state. Rain has pummeled the central and southern parts of the state for the last three days. The National Weather Service says flash flood warnings are in effect for several areas from Jackson, the state capital, to Meridian and southern parts of the state. First responders say they're working to rescue people from their homes amid the downpour.

Biden kicks off midterm rally in safely Democratic Maryland
National Politics
AP

Biden kicks off midterm rally in safely Democratic Maryland

  • By ZEKE MILLER - AP White House Correspondent
  • Updated
  • 0

President Joe Biden is aiming to turn months of legislative accomplishments into political energy. He is holding a kickoff rally Thursday evening to boost Democrats’ fortunes 75 days out from the midterm elections. The event is set for the safely Democratic Washington suburb of Rockville, Maryland. It's meant to ease Biden into what White House aides say will be an aggressive season of championing his policy victories and aiding his party’s candidates. Democrats have seen their political hopes rebound in recent months amid a legacy-defining burst of action by Congress and the president.

Gov. Brian Kemp fights subpoena in Georgia election probe
National Politics
AP

Gov. Brian Kemp fights subpoena in Georgia election probe

  • By KATE BRUMBACK - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

The judge presiding over a special grand jury that’s investigating possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is wading into a fight over whether Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has to testify before the panel. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney scheduled a hearing for Thursday morning after a dispute between lawyers for the governor and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ team of prosecutors. The increasingly heated rhetoric is playing out as the Republican governor seeks to avoid testifying to a special grand jury looking into whether former President Donald Trump and his allies broke any laws while trying to overturn Trump’s narrow loss.

FBI: 5 militia members charged with storming Capitol
National
AP

FBI: 5 militia members charged with storming Capitol

  • By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Federal authorities say five Florida men affiliated with a militia group have been arrested on charges that they joined a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. A Justice Department news release says the men were wearing riot gear and armed with metal batons, knives and other weapons when they stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and interfered with police officers trying to secure a tunnel. The FBI says the five men are self-identified adherents to the “Three Percenters” militia movement and belonged to a group called “B Squad.” More than 850 people have been charged with federal crimes for their conduct on Jan. 6.

Idaho can’t enforce abortion ban in medical emergencies
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Idaho can’t enforce abortion ban in medical emergencies

  • By REBECCA BOONE - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

A federal judge has barred Idaho from enforcing a strict abortion ban in medical emergencies, clearing the way for hospitals to continue treating ectopic pregnancies and other pregnancy-related complications normally for now. The ban makes performing an abortion in any “clinically diagnosable pregnancy” a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Much of the law will still go into effect Thursday, but U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill said Wednesday that the state cannot prosecute anyone who is performing an abortion in an emergency medical situation. The judge said in the written ruling that the pause on enforcement will continue until a lawsuit challenging the ban is resolved.

Weinstein conviction appeal to be heard by highest NY court
National
AP

Weinstein conviction appeal to be heard by highest NY court

  • AP
  • Updated
  • 0

New York’s highest court has agreed to hear an appeal from Harvey Weinstein over his 2020 rape conviction. A spokesman for the Court of Appeals says oral arguments will likely be held sometime next year. Weinstein was convicted in February 2020 of forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006 and raping an aspiring actress in 2013. In June, an intermediate-level appeals court in New York upheld the conviction. Weinstein’s publicist, Juda Engelmayer, says, “We are hopeful and grateful for this rare opportunity.” The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

***

MORNING LISTEN: "THE ETHICAL LIFE" PODCAST

Episode 52: Although the worst of the pandemic seems to be behind us, most people agree that remote work — at least for some employees — is here to stay. Rick Kyte and Scott Rada discuss the benefits and challenges associated with this fundamental change in how we do our jobs, along with some of the long-term consequences.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Diamondbacks Royals Baseball

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. (7) is doused by MJ Melendez after their baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 5-3. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Aug. 25

Today in history: Aug. 25

During World War II, Paris was liberated by Allied forces after four years of Nazi occupation, and more events that happened on this day in history.

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kohl's has an inventory mess on its hands

Kohl's has an inventory mess on its hands

"It used to be the case that while a little uninspiring, Kohl's was disciplined and neat in its presentation. Over the past year that has all gone out of the window," a retail analyst said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas drought forcing many cattle farmers to sell off livestock

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News