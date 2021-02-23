Utility: Much more power cut than necessary Mardi Gras night

“I am just sitting here just seething and bewildered at the same time,” panel member Jay Banks said.

The City Council sought information on why power was cut with little or no warning to several neighborhoods — and to part of the city's drinking water system. The blackouts came on the night of Feb. 16 as subfreezing temperatures hit much of the South.

Entergy officials said the nonprofit organization that manages much of the Southern power grid — the Midcontinent Independent System Operator — ordered Entergy companies to cut 222 megawatts of power to customers in order to avoid a major regional blackout during the winter weather crisis.

But why Entergy New Orleans cut more than 80 megawatts when required to cut only 26 was not yet clear, utility officials said.

Entergy New Orleans CEO David Ellis said the company would try to provide answers in 30 days.

“We’re trying to walk through all of this detail and understand exactly how that happened and prevent that from happening again,” Ellis said.

Council President Helena Moreno called for an independent investigation of the rolling blackouts in New Orleans.