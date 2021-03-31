Utah tour bus that crashed and killed 4 had previous problem

The driver had started working for the tour company nine days before the crash, but he told investigators he had two and one-half years experience driving similar buses for a different tour company.

He said the section of road felt different than when he last drove it months earlier with the previous company, describing it as “slippery," according to a transcript of his interview with investigators. There had been no rain or snow in the last 24 hours in the area, however, the report said.

He insisted to investigators that he didn’t steer as the bus tilted back and forth and eventually flipped, attributing the loss of control to the road being what he said felt like had been “newly paved.”

A new chip seal on the road's surface had been applied to the road a month before the crash, NTSB said in the documents.

“I’m always driving there, and it’s the seventh time I drive past there. I can tell it’s newly paved," he told investigators through a Mandarin interpreter. “I feel the car was out of control even I did not move the steering wheel. And I feel it’s very slippery, the road is.”