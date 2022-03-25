Utah pols override veto, ban transgender athletes in girls sports

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah lawmakers voted Friday to override GOP Gov. Spencer Cox's veto of legislation banning transgender youth athletes from playing on girls teams — a move that comes amid a nationwide culture war over transgender issues.
Before the veto, the ban received support from a majority of Utah lawmakers, but fell short of the two-thirds needed to override it. Its sponsors on Friday successfully flipped 10 Republicans in the House and five in the Senate who had previously voted against the proposal.
Cox was the second GOP governor this week to overrule lawmakers on a sports-participation ban, and his veto letter drew national attention with a poignant argument that such laws target vulnerable kids who already have high rates of suicide attempts.
With the override of Cox's veto, Utah becomes the 12th state to enact some sort of ban on transgender kids in school sports.
Not long ago efforts to regulate transgender kids' participation in school sports failed to gain traction in statehouses, but in the past two years groups like the American Principles Project began a coordinated effort to promote the legislation throughout the country. Since last year, bans have been introduced in at least 25 states, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. This week, Arizona and Oklahoma passed bans and sent them to governors for final approval.
"You start these fights and inject them into politics," said Terry Schilling, president of the American Principles Project. "You pass them in a few states and it starts to take on a life of its own and becomes organic. We helped start this fight and we're helping carry it through, but a lot of this is coming from the local level."
Leaders in the deeply conservative Utah say they need the law to protect women's sports. As cultural shifts raise LGBTQ visibility, the lawmakers argue that, without their intervention, more transgender athletes with apparent physical advantages could eventually dominate the field and change the nature of women's sports.
Utah has only one transgender girl playing in K-12 sports who would be affected by the ban. There have been no allegations of any of the four transgender youth athletes in Utah having a competitive advantage.
The owner of the Utah Jazz, tech entrepreneur Ryan Smith, tweeted opposition to the bill, saying it was "rushed, flawed and won't hold up over time. I'm hopeful we can find a better way."
The team is also partially owned by NBA all-star Dwyane Wade, who has a transgender daughter.
Salt Lake City is set to host the NBA All-Star game in February 2023. League spokesman Mike Bass has said the league is "working closely" with the Jazz on the matter.
The group Visit Salt Lake, which hosts conferences, shows and events, said the override could cost the state $50 million in lost revenue. The Utah-based DNA-testing genealogy giant Ancestry.com also urged the Legislature to find another way.
The American Principles Project is confident that states with bans won't face boycotts like North Carolina did after limiting public restrooms transgender people could use. It focused on legislation in populous, economic juggernaut states like Texas and Florida that would be harder to boycott, Schilling said.
On Thursday and Friday, demonstrators both in favor of and against a ban rallied at the Utah's Capitol, spotlighting what they saw as its potential effects.
Utah has historically been among the nation's most conservative states. But an influx of new residents and technology companies coupled with the growing influence of the tourism industry often sets the stage for heated debate over social issues in the state home to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Friday's deliberations came after more than a year of debate and negotiation between social conservatives and LGBTQ advocates. Republican sponsor Rep. Kera Birkeland worked with Cox and civil rights activists at Equality Utah before introducing legislation that would require transgender student-athletes to go before a government-appointed commission.
The proposal, although framed as a compromise, failed to gain traction on either side. LGBTQ advocates took issue with Republican politicians appointing commission members and evaluation criteria that included body measurements such as hip-to-knee ratio.
Then, in the final hours before the Legislature was set to adjourn earlier this month, GOP lawmakers supplanted the legislation with an all-out ban.
Lawmakers anticipate court challenges similar to blocked bans in Idaho and West Virginia. Utah's policy would revert to the commission if courts halt the ban.
From Stonewall to today: 50+ years of modern LGBTQ+ history
1969: Stonewall Riots
1970: Gay Liberation Front (GLF) forms
1972: Sweden allows people to legally change gender
1972: UK has first pride parade
1973: Lambda Legal forms
1973: Homosexuality is no longer classified as a mental illness
1974: First openly lesbian officials elected
1977: First openly gay man elected
1978: The rainbow flag is created
1979: First national LGBTQ+ march
1981: Norway enacts anti-discrimination laws
1981: Gay men affected with ‘rare cancer’
1982: Wisconsin passes LGBTQ+ anti-discrimination law
1983: BiPOL forms
1984: HIV discovered
1986: Bowers v. Hardwick
1986: New York passes anti-discrimination bill
1987: UK opens first HIV/AIDS clinic
1987: Barney Frank comes out as gay
1987: ACT UP
1988: National Coming Out Day starts
1989: Denmark legalizes same-sex unions
1990: First pride parade in South Africa
1993: ‘Don’t ask, don’t tell’ enacted
1994: American Medical Association opposes conversion therapy
1995: Gay and lesbian workers can get government security clearance
1996: President Bill Clinton signs Defense of Marriage Act
1996: High schooler starts Gay-Straight Alliance
1997: Ellen DeGeneres comes out
1998: Bisexual flag created
2000: Vermont recognizes same-sex unions
2000: Netherlands recognizes same-sex marriage
2002: New York City passes LGBTQ+ rights law
2003: US legalizes consensual same-sex acts
2004: Massachusetts performs first same-sex marriage
2009: Hate Crimes Prevention Act
2010: Same-sex marriage legal in Iceland
2011: ’Don’t ask, don’t tell’ repealed
2012: First openly LGBTQ+ senator
2013: Supreme Court recognizes same-sex marriage
2014: Transgender students get federal protection
2014: First transgender person nominated for Emmy
2015: U.S. legalizes same-sex marriage
2016: Ban lifted on transgender troops
2017: First openly transgender state legislator elected
2018: ’Rainbow wave’ in politics
2019: Taiwan passes same-sex marriage
2019: Transgender troops banned from military
2019: Mayor Pete runs for president
2019: Being transgender no longer a ‘disorder’
2020: NYC Pride March canceled by coronavirus
2021: Biden reverses Trump-era ban on transgender people in the military
2021: Gender-affirming care for minors is blocked—then overturned
2021: Switzerland and Japan make strides toward marriage equality
State Rep. Kera Birkeland, a Republican high school basketball coach who led Utah's efforts to ban transgender girls from youth sports, addresses a crowd of supporters on the steps of the Utah State Capitol on Friday, March 25, 2022, in Salt Lake City, Utah.