Utah man faces sentencing in beating death of wife on cruise

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The father of a Utah woman beaten to death by her husband on an Alaska cruise in 2017 told a judge Wednesday he would consider it justice if the man went to prison for the rest of his life.

Jeff Hunt briefly composed himself before speaking at a sentencing hearing for Kenneth Manzanares. Manzanares was married to Hunt's daughter, Kristy, and last year pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in her death.

Hunt told U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Burgess he hopes Manzanares “gets what he deserves."

Burgess heard emotional testimony from family members, including two of the Manzanares' daughters, and legal arguments before taking the matter under advisement. He planned to announce a decision Thursday.

Manzanares, through tears, said he loved his daughters and wife, describing Kristy Manzanares as his “soul mate.” He said he hoped over time he could be forgiven and said he was sorry.

Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence, describing graphically in court documents and arguments the beating that was witnessed in part by two of the couple’s children. Manzanares' attorneys argued that such a sentence would be excessive and in filings requested a 7 1/2 year term.