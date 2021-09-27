Utah football player's slaying under investigation

“There is nothing. And I tell you nothing, there’s nothing on this earth I don’t think worse than losing a child,” he said.

His biological father Darwin Lowe said he spoke to Aaron before Saturday’s game.

“We was always communicating with each other,” Darwin Lowe said. “My mind is just rehearsing every single moment, every conversation that we had.”

Aaron Lowe was from Mesquite, Texas, where he also played with Jordan in high school. Lowe switched his jersey from No. 2 to No. 22 to honor his friend after the 19-year-old died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen on Christmas night 2020.

Last month, Lowe was named the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship, voted on by the team. Jordan had been named the Pac-12 freshman of the year and led all freshmen nationally in rushing yards per game before he was killed.

Now, another family is in mourning. Brother Erin Lowe told KDFW-TV in Dallas that he got the news hours after watching his triplet brother in the Saturday night game.

“He was so amazing in so many ways,” Erin Lowe said. “Somebody so young, doing so good in his life can be taken away by a senseless crime.”

