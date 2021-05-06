Utah affirms transgender right to change birth certificates

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Supreme Court affirmed the right of transgender people to change their sex designation on birth certificates Thursday, a ruling that came as a bright spot for advocates amid a wave of legislation targeting transgender people around the country.

Several states have passed bills banning transgender youth from sports teams that match their gender identity, and one, Arkansas, has blocked gender-confirming healthcare for youth.

Every U.S. state except Tennessee allows people to change their gender markers on birth certificates, though Montana lawmakers this year added a requirement for people to have surgery beforehand.

For transgender people, having a driver's license or identification with “the wrong gender marker on it can force a transgender person to out themselves on a daily basis, putting them at risk for ridicule, discrimination and violence,” the group Transgender Education Advocates of Utah said in a statement.

The decision came after two people, Angie Rice and Sean Childers-Gray, were denied sex-designation changes by a Utah judge who said it was unclear whether he had the authority to approve it.