Utah activist who filmed fatal Capitol shooting arrested
Utah activist who filmed fatal Capitol shooting arrested

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah activist who filmed the fatal shooting of a California Trump supporter during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week was arrested Thursday, according to authorities.

John Sullivan, 26, a self-described journalist and liberal activist, released footage to the FBI that showed him entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 and roaming the building, according to arrest documents. He was charged with civil disorder, violent entry or disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building or grounds.

Capitol Riot

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington during last week's insurrection.

Sullivan's footage also included video of when Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, of San Diego, was shot by Capitol Police outside the Speaker's Lobby, according to court documents.

In one video, Sullivan can be heard cheering on the crowd as they broke through the final barricade before the Capitol and saying "We did this together... We are all a part of history."

In at least two encounters, Sullivan can be heard telling officers to stand down so they don't get hurt and saying "the people have spoken," according to an affidavit.

He told the AP earlier this week that he was only there to document the events at the U.S. Capitol and didn't attend the riot as a Trump supporter.

Sullivan was also charged with rioting and criminal mischief on July 13 following a June protest in Provo that resulted in an SUV driver being shot while driving through the two opposing groups. The case is still pending.

