USDA unveils plan to help build small meat processing plants

Ranchers also have complained about a system that forces them to negotiate cattle sales with a few corporations that often don't pay them enough to make a profit, again raising issues of intense consolidation and the need to increase competition in the packing industry.

Vilsack said COVID-19 exposed a food system “that was rigid, consolidated, and fragile.” He said President Joe Biden is determined to shift the balance of power back to the people by investing in building better and fairer markets for producers and consumers.

The money, including the $500 million, comes from the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion aid package passed by Congress and signed by Biden in March. It will provide grants, loans, and technical assistance to help build new meat and poultry processing facilities. Vilsack said it is his hope to have projects in the works by early next year.

Vilsack said the USDA also plans to initiate a new rule that will make it easier for farmers to sue companies they contract with over unfair, discriminatory or deceptive practices, and will tighten the definition of what it means for meat to be labeled a “Product of USA” to exclude animals that have been raised in other countries but processed in the United States.