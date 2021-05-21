USDA to begin paying off loans of minority farmers in June

Minority farmers who for decades have faced systemic discrimination will begin to receive debt relief beginning in early June under what Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack called Friday one of the most significant pieces of civil rights legislation in decades.

In an op-ed piece published Friday in USA Today, Vilsack also called the debt relief a “major civil rights victory," saying it responds to systemic discrimination perpetrated against farmers and ranchers of color by the Agriculture Department.

“It is a historic move that will symbolize that USDA actually cares and that the Biden administration is doing whatever they can to mend fences and show the minority farmers that they do care about them during his administration,” said Abraham Carpenter, a 59-year-old Black farmer whose family grows fruits and vegetables on about 1,500 acres near Grady, Arkansas.

Carpenter expects the debt relief will pay off about $200,000 in farm loans, freeing up money that can now be put toward farm operations like buying seed and equipment instead of making loan payments.