US will have enough vaccine for everybody by July, Biden says

President Joe Biden has visited some of the nation's leading scientists on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19 and announced that the U.S. will have enough supply of the vaccine by the end of the summer to inoculate 300 million Americans.

The U.S. is on pace to exceed Biden’s goal of administering 100 million vaccine doses in his first 100 days in office, with more than 26 million shots delivered in his first three weeks.

At the same time, AstraZeneca expects to have a new version of its COVID-19 vaccine ready for use by this autumn as drugmakers respond to concerns about emerging variants of the disease that may be more transmittable or resistant to existing vaccines.

And a study suggests a COVID-19 variant first identified in Southern California appears to have spread to at least 19 states and several other countries. Also, more easily transmissible variant of the coronavirus first found in the United Kingdom is likely present in Vermont.

Other developments:

U.S. health officials are now recommending that people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus do not have to go into a 14-day quarantine after exposure to an infected person.