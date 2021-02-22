US to urge barriers, elevation to fight NJ back bay flooding

“We often get asked why isn’t there a similar solution already in place on the back bays,” Smith said. “Along the oceanfront, dunes and berms reduce damages and inundation associated with wave attack and storm surge. Along the back bays, the problem is tied to storm surge pouring through coastal inlets and raising the water surface elevation in the bay.”

In an interim report in March 2019, the Army Corps floated the possibility of storm surge gates across popular and widely used inlets up and down the Jersey Shore, including the Manasquan, Barnegat, Absecon and Great Egg Harbor inlets.

Similar barriers have been proposed for waterways in New York like those already in place along the Mississippi River and in Venice, Holland and England. But other places, including Boston, considered the idea but decided the cost outweighs the benefits.

Some environmental groups oppose such barriers, fearing the structures would restrict the tidal flow and sediment transport, and impede the migration of fish, including striped bass.

“The potential solutions to this problem are very different from on the oceanfront,” Smith said. “These potential solutions are much more complex and costly, but there is a clear need to consider and evaluate all options and that’s what the New Jersey Back Bays Study aims to do.”