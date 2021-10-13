 Skip to main content
US to reopen land borders for vaccinated; William Shatner's space flight; Braves, Astros advance

An influx of tropical moisture is prompting a level 3 out of 4 risk for flash flooding that stretches from the Texas border to Arkansas. CNN Meteorologist Tuyler Mauldin has the forecast.

Today is Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Virus Outbreak US Borders

FILE - In this Friday June 15, 2012 file photo, Motorists make their way to Ambassador Bridge connecting Canada to the United States in Windsor, Ontario. 

US to reopen land borders in November for fully vaccinated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month freeze due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the country moves to require all international visitors to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Vehicle, rail and ferry travel between the U.S. and Canada and Mexico has been largely restricted to essential travel, such as trade, since the earliest days of the pandemic.

The new rules, announced Wednesday, will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to enter the U.S. regardless of the reason for travel starting in early November, when a similar easing of restrictions is set to kick in for air travel into the country. By mid-January, even essential travelers seeking to enter the U.S., like truck drivers, will need to be fully vaccinated.

***

Private Spaceflight

This undated photo made available by Blue Origin in October 2021 shows, from left, Chris Boshuizen, William Shatner, Audrey Powers and Glen de Vries.

Capt. Kirk's William Shatner on cusp of blasting into space

VAN HORN, Texas (AP) — Actor William Shatner counted down Wednesday to his wildest role yet: riding a rocket into space, courtesy of “Star Trek” fan Jeff Bezos.

Best known for his role as Captain Kirk, the 90-year-old Shatner joined three other passengers for the planned launch from West Texas.

Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, invited Shatner on the brief jaunt to the fringes of the final frontier, which will make him the oldest person in space.

***

NLDS Brewers Braves Baseball

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates his solo homerun during the eighth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. 

Freeman HR sends Braves to NLCS; Altuve, Astros going back to ALCS

ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves will get another chance to finish the job they came agonizingly close to achieving a year ago.

It doesn’t matter at all that they had fewer wins than any other playoff team.

Freeman hit an improbable, tiebreaking homer off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader with two outs in the eighth inning and the Braves advanced to the NL Championship Series for the second year in a row, finishing off the Brewers 5-4 on Tuesday night.

In the American League, the Houston Astros are going to the ALCS for the fifth straight year. Their October-tested stars led the way. 

***

This morning's top headlines: Oct. 13

'Difficult decisions' as Biden, Democrats shrink plan to $2T

WASHINGTON (AP) — With the calendar slipping toward a new deadline, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is warning that “difficult decisions must be made” to trim President Joe Biden’s expansive plans for reimagining the nation’s social service programs and tackling climate change.

White House: LA port going 24/7 to ease shipping backlog

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Wednesday it has helped broker an agreement for the Port of Los Angeles to become a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week operation, part of an effort to relieve supply chain bottlenecks and move stranded container ships that are driving prices higher for U.S. consumers.

House sends debt limit hike to Biden, staving off default

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved a short-term increase to the nation's debt limit, ensuring the federal government can continue fully paying its bills into December and temporarily averting an unprecedented default that would have decimated the economy.

'Squid Game' strikes nerve in debt-ridden South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — “Squid Game," a brutal Netflix survival drama about desperate adults competing in deadly children’s games for a chance to escape severe debt, hit a little too close to home for Lee Chang-keun.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Britain Autumn

A red deer stag bellows at sunrise during the rutting (breeding) season which takes place during autumn, in Bushy Park, south west London, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Oct. 13

Today in history: Oct. 13

In 2010, rescuers in Chile using a missile-like escape capsule pulled 33 men one by one to fresh air and freedom 69 days after they were trapp…

Today in sports history: Oct. 13

Today in sports history: Oct. 13

In 1960, Bill Mazeroski opens the bottom of the ninth with a home run off Ralph Terry of the New York Yankees to give the Pittsburgh Pirates t…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

