US to pay Nevada $65K in settlement over radioactive waste

The waste was unrelated to shipments of weapons-grade plutonium the Energy Department secretly trucked to the same site in 2018. That was part of a 2-year-long federal court battle that resulted in a separate settlement agreement last summer.

Greg Lovato, administrator of the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, said the new settlement was the result of a collaborative effort between state and federal regulators to enhance the Department of Energy’s waste management program and allow the state agency to closely monitor those efforts.

“Although DOE’s unapproved waste disposal was an unfortunate misstep, we are thankful that this experience has helped lead the way to significant improvements that will further protect public health and the natural environmental for generals to come,” Lovato said in a statement.

His division’s review found the Energy Department failed to comply with provisions of a solid waste permit granted by state regulators.

The Energy Department said in a statement the agreement builds on the agency’s commitment to enhance waste management activities while protecting its workforce, the public and the environment.

The earlier dispute involved the clandestine shipment of one-half metric ton (1,100 pounds) of weapons-grade plutonium from a Department of Energy facility in South Carolina to Nevada. Under that settlement, the government agreed to start removing the waste from the Nevada site this year.

