US to erase student debt for those with severe disabilities

Under the new action, both demands will be met. Starting in September, the Education Department will start erasing student debt for 323,000 Americans identified in Social Security records as being permanently disabled.

Borrowers will be notified once they have been approved for relief. All of the loans are expected to be discharged by the end of the year.

The department also plans to eliminate the program's three-year monitoring period, which was previously suspended during the pandemic. That change is expected to be cemented during a federal rulemaking process set to start in October, the agency said.

"This is going to be a smooth process for our borrowers," Cardona said in a call with reporters. "They're not going to have to be applying for it or getting bogged down by paperwork."

Advocates celebrated the change as a victory. Aaron Ament, president of the National Student Legal Defense Network, called it a "life-changing" step.

"This is a huge moment for hundreds of thousands of borrowers with disabilities who can now move on with their lives and won't be trapped in a cycle of debt," he said.