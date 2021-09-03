US to bolster firefighter ranks as wildfires burn year-round

“As a nation, we are coming to grips with the effects of climate change on fire activity," said Grant Beebe, the land agency's assistant director of fire and aviation. “The fire activity we’ve experienced in 2021 and previous years reinforces the need for transforming a sizable portion of our largely seasonal fire organization to permanent positions, though widespread change will not happen overnight.”

The land agency received $13 million in its 2021 budget for workforce transformation that is being used to add the 76 firefighters. The U.S. Interior Department, which oversees the Bureau of Land Management, received $29 million overall to carry out a plan for transforming its firefighting workforce.

The goal is to attract a diverse group of employees who have the potential to become the bureau’s future leaders, said Nada Culver, deputy director of policy and programs.

The land agency said it plans to keep shifting more workers to permanent status in line with the Biden administration’s priorities. The administration last month raised starting pay for federal wildland firefighters to at least $15 per hour, from about $13.