On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says the United States will begin training Ukrainian forces on how to use and maintain Abrams tanks in the coming weeks, as the U.S. continues to speed up its effort to get them on the battlefield as quickly as possible.

» Russia’s military has acknowledged that a bomb accidentally dropped by one of its warplanes caused a powerful blast in a Russian city about 25 miles east of the Russia-Ukraine border.

» The Pentagon has deployed forces and is developing options to assist in the possible evacuation of U.S. Embassy personnel from Sudan, but the White House said Friday there are no plans for now for a broader pullout of Americans from the African country.

» An early morning fire engulfed much of a large high school in the southern Idaho city of Pocatello on Friday.

» The Supreme Court is facing a self-imposed Friday night deadline to decide whether women’s access to a widely used abortion pill will stay unchanged until a legal challenge to its Food and Drug Administration approval is resolved.

» A group of Credit Suisse investors have sued Swiss financial regulators after a government-engineered takeover of the struggling bank by rival UBS left them with billions in losses.

» Korean American chef Edward Lee says food, at its best, tells a story. And the story Lee wants told with the meal he's preparing for next week's White House state dinner is of the connection between the United States and ally South Korea.

» Belgian customs have destroyed more than 2,000 cans of Miller High Life, advertised as the ″Champagne of Beers,” at the request of houses and growers of the bubbly beverage.

» The U.S. is setting a record pace for mass killings this year. The carnage has taken 88 lives in 17 mass killings over 111 days.

» Looking back at 2022’s weather with months of analysis, the World Meteorological Organization says last year really was as bad as it seemed when people were muddling through it.

» A historic amount of money is being spent on urban tree planting and maintenance in underserved, often concrete-covered neighborhoods across the country.