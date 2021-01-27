 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
US terrorism alert warns of potential for violence amid lingering anti-government sentiment following Biden's election
0 comments
AP

US terrorism alert warns of potential for violence amid lingering anti-government sentiment following Biden's election

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON (AP) — US terrorism alert warns of potential for violence amid lingering anti-government sentiment following Biden's election.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

UN pick says US will counter China's agenda

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News