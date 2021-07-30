US takes ownership of ship suspected in N. Korea oil scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — A tanker ship allegedly used in an illegal scheme to smuggle oil to North Korea has a brand-new owner: the U.S. government.

A federal judge in New York City issued a judgment of forfeiture Friday authorizing the U.S. to take ownership of the 2,734-ton M/T Courageous, which is currently in Cambodia.

“The Courageous is permanently out of service,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement.

Prosecutors say the ship delivered petroleum products to North Korea through ship-to-ship transfers and direct shipments to the North Korean port of Nampo.

One exchange caught on satellite imagery showed the M/T Courageous transferring more than $1.5 million worth of oil to a North Korea-flagged ship, prosecutors said.

The deliveries and related transactions that were made with U.S. currency through U.S. banks violated U.S. and United Nations sanctions on North Korea, prosecutors said.

Cambodian authorities, acting on a U.S. warrant, seized the M/T Courageous in March 2020 and have held it there since.

The ship's suspected owner and operator, Kwek Kee Seng, of Singapore, remains at large.