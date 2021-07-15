US surgeon general calls COVID misinformation a 'serious public threat'

Given the role the internet plays in spreading health misinformation, Murthy said technology companies and social media platforms should make meaningful changes to their products and software to reduce the spread of misinformation while increasing access to authoritative, fact-based sources.

Teachers, he said, should expand education on media literacy and critical thinking. Journalists, he suggested, should work to responsibly debunk health misinformation without inadvertently spreading it further. And public health officials and doctors, he suggested, should do a better job answering questions and explaining why public health guidelines sometimes change based on new information.

As for everyday Americans, Murthy urged them to verify questionable health information with trusted sources like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and to exercise critical thinking when exposed to unverified claims. If you have loved ones or friends who believe or spread misinformation, he said, it's best to engage by listening and asking questions rather than by confronting them.

While some groups that push health misinformation do so for profit, Murthy wrote that many Americans may be spreading bogus information without intending to cause harm.