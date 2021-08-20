 Skip to main content
US struggles to speed Kabul airlift; VP Harris heads to Asia; Britney Spears under investigation
Tropical Storm Grace approaches Mexico as Tropical Storm Henri poses major impacts to New England by the end of the weekend. CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest.

Today is Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Afghanistan

In this photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, two civilians during processing through an Evacuee Control Checkpoint during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. 

US struggles to speed Kabul airlift despite Taliban, chaos

WASHINGTON — The United States is struggling to pick up the pace of American and Afghan evacuations at Kabul airport, constrained by obstacles ranging from armed Taliban checkpoints to paperwork problems. With an Aug. 31 deadline looming, tens of thousands remained to be airlifted from the chaotic country.

Taliban fighters and their checkpoints ringed the airport — major barriers for Afghans who fear that their past work with Westerners makes them prime targets for retribution. Hundreds of Afghans who lacked any papers or clearance for evacuation also congregated outside the airport, adding to the chaos that has prevented even some Afghans who do have papers and promises of flights from getting through.

It didn’t help that many of the Taliban fighters could not read the documents.

***

Harris Asia

In this Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, Vice President Kamala Harris speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington. 

Harris' Asia trip carries new urgency after Afghan collapse

WASHINGTON — The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has given new urgency to Vice President Kamala Harris' tour of southeast Asia, where she will attempt to reassure allies of American resolve following the chaotic end of a two-decade war.

The trip, which begins Friday and includes stops in Singapore and Vietnam, will provide a forum for Harris to assert herself more directly in foreign affairs. She will have opportunities to affirm what she and President Joe Biden view as core American values, including human rights. That's especially important given concerns about the future for women and girls in Afghanistan with the Taliban back in power.

***

People Britney Spears

Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. 

Britney Spears under investigation over battery of staff

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Britney Spears is under investigation over misdemeanor battery after a staff member at her home alleged the singer struck her, authorities said Thursday.

Deputies responded to Spears' home in Southern California after the staff member reported the Monday night dispute, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said.

No one was injured.

***

+12
+13
+31
+7
***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Paraguay Fire

Locals try to put out a fire with buckets of water in Santa Ana, a low income neighborhood of Asuncion, Paraguay, Thursday, August 19, 2021. The fire started with people burning trash when it quickly spread destroying at least a dozen homes. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

+15
Today in history: Aug. 20

Today in history: Aug. 20

In 1979, swimmer Diana Nyad succeeded in her third attempt at swimming from the Bahamas to Florida, and more events that happened on this day …

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

