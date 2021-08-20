US struggles to speed Kabul airlift; VP Harris heads to Asia; Britney Spears under investigation

Today is Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Let's get caught up.
US struggles to speed Kabul airlift despite Taliban, chaos
WASHINGTON — The United States is struggling to pick up the pace of American and Afghan evacuations at Kabul airport, constrained by obstacles ranging from armed Taliban checkpoints to paperwork problems. With an Aug. 31 deadline looming, tens of thousands remained to be airlifted from the chaotic country.
Taliban fighters and their checkpoints ringed the airport — major barriers for Afghans who fear that their past work with Westerners makes them prime targets for retribution. Hundreds of Afghans who lacked any papers or clearance for evacuation also congregated outside the airport, adding to the chaos that has prevented even some Afghans who do have papers and promises of flights from getting through.
It didn’t help that many of the Taliban fighters could not read the documents.
Harris' Asia trip carries new urgency after Afghan collapse
WASHINGTON — The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has given new urgency to Vice President Kamala Harris' tour of southeast Asia, where she will attempt to reassure allies of American resolve following the chaotic end of a two-decade war.
The trip, which begins Friday and includes stops in Singapore and Vietnam, will provide a forum for Harris to assert herself more directly in foreign affairs. She will have opportunities to affirm what she and President Joe Biden view as core American values, including human rights. That's especially important given concerns about the future for women and girls in Afghanistan with the Taliban back in power.
Britney Spears under investigation over battery of staff
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Britney Spears is under investigation over misdemeanor battery after a staff member at her home alleged the singer struck her, authorities said Thursday.
Deputies responded to Spears' home in Southern California after the staff member reported the Monday night dispute, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said.
No one was injured.
In 1979, swimmer Diana Nyad succeeded in her third attempt at swimming from the Bahamas to Florida
In 2000, Tiger Woods wins the PGA Championship in a playoff over Bob May, becoming the first player since Ben Hogan in 1953 to win three major
