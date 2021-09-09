US stocks wobble between gains and losses in early trading

The Fed said the slowdown was largely attributable to a pullback in dining out, travel and tourism in most parts of the country, reflecting concerns about the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

Fed policymakers will use the report to help them decide at their next meeting, on Sept. 21-22, how to move interest rates and whether to end the $120 billion monthly bond purchases the central bank has been making since the pandemic started, to keep long-term interest rates low.

Investors could be in for a choppy market through September as they monitor the Federal Reserve and Washington, which has to deal with budget reconciliation, infrastructure spending and the debt ceiling.

On the bright side, U.S. employers posted record job openings for the second consecutive month in July, according to the Labor Department. The disconnect between openings and weak employment levels suggests the issue could be crimping the broader economic recovery.

In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil shed 16 cents to $69.14 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 95 cents on Wednesday, to $69.30 per barrel.