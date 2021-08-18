US stocks take a late turn lower, marking 2nd straight loss

Investors have been trying to glean insight on how the Fed’s policymakers see the U.S. economy doing as it comes out of the pandemic as well as any concerns they might have about inflation. Wall Street's biggest worry is that the Fed will end its easy money policies earlier than expected to combat inflation, which would put some drag on the U.S. economy in its recovery.

Some Fed officials, citing strong hiring growth and rising inflation, have said that the central bank should start normalizing monetary policy soon. Others argue the Fed needs to see stronger economic data to be sure a recovery is established.

The minutes showed that policymakers concluded it would be appropriate to acknowledge that the economy was making progress in achieving the Fed’s goals on inflation and maximum employment. But the officials did not shed any light on when that progress would be seen as sufficient to begin trimming the bond purchases.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.27% from 1.25% late Tuesday.

A slide in health care and technology stocks helped pull the S&P 500 lower. A mix of companies that sell food and personal goods also fell. Those losses outweighed gains by communication stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending. Even so, the S&P remains near its all-time high set on Monday.